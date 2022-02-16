Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,344,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,259,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,752,000. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 202,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $2,542,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 79,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,718,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

