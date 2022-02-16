Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 182,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $64.19 and a 12 month high of $68.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

