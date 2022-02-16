Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,957,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,436,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,234,000 after buying an additional 2,786,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,429,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,465,000 after buying an additional 1,275,146 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,590,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,769,000 after buying an additional 1,249,606 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the last quarter.

