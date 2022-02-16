Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.44. 3,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,917. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.92 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.78.

