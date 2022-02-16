Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 843,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,564,924 shares.The stock last traded at $404.24 and had previously closed at $404.94.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.