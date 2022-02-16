Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 843,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 9,564,924 shares.The stock last traded at $404.24 and had previously closed at $404.94.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

