Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.83. The company had a trading volume of 82,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.76 and a 200-day moving average of $232.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.