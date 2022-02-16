Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.17. 78,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,164. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.57 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

