Vanilla Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00010351 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $114.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.75 or 0.07138282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.47 or 1.00049510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,104 coins and its circulating supply is 649,490 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

