Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.77.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ VRNS opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
