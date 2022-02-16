VeChain (VET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $223.40 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, VeChain has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. VeChain has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and approximately $223.40 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0591 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007827 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

