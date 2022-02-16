Velas 1-Day Volume Tops $7.27 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $632.53 million and $7.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000151 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002513 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003822 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,263,435,280 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

