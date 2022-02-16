Veles (VLS) Price Tops $0.0150 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Veles has a total market cap of $19,358.86 and $20.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,141.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.89 or 0.07172220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.00294481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00766106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013207 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00074710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00411408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00218221 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,413 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,907 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

