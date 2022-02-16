Venus Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Venus has a market capitalization of $145.04 million and approximately $62.11 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $12.04 or 0.00027602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

