VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Reaches $488,790.24

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $488,790.24 and $70.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.84 or 0.99986719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00389545 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,687,085 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

