Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 118,337 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3,802.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,449 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,337 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

LNG traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $115.15. The company had a trading volume of 41,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,691. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.