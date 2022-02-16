Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6,182.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,025,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,023,000 after acquiring an additional 786,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

