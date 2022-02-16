Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRCA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $283,717.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRCA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

