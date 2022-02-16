Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Up 79.8% in January

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,100 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 493,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,801. Verso has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Verso by 902.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 434,304 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,430,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,106,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,692,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verso during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,472,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BWS Financial lowered shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

