Vestcor Inc Acquires 57,304 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

NYSE:HLI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,756. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

