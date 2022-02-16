Vestcor Inc Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 262.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,639 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVDA traded down $7.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.52. 1,065,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,871,852. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

