Vestcor Inc Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of Vestcor Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.84 on Wednesday, hitting $507.08. 36,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $224.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.37 and its 200 day moving average is $494.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

