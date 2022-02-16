Vestcor Inc Sells 1,472 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Clorox worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Clorox by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in Clorox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.88. 21,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 80.08% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.