Vestcor Inc Sells 6,699 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,699 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,111 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 180,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 126.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,569. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

