Vestcor Inc Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,570,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Vestcor Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

