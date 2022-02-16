Viacoin Price Tops $0.11 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $1,159.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.00292156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.