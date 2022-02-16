Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,419 shares of company stock worth $268,073. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 7,750.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,538 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,204 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,196,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 849,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,430. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.