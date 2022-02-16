Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $13.20 on Monday. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.