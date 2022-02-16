Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the January 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. Vinci has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $29.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCISY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

