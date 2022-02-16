Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -208.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $28.38.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

