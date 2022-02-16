Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,519 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 227.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. CLSA cut their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

