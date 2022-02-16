Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Update

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 104.8% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:VGII opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGII. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

