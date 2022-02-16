Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Vision Marine Technologies stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.57.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.25% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter.
Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile
Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.
