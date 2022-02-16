Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 2,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.
VIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $624.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.
Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:VIST)
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
