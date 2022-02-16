Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s share price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 2,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 405,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

VIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $624.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

