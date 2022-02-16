Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 451.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vistra by 836.0% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,086,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,195 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 459.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 25.4% in the second quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 6,168,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

