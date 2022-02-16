VITE Hits One Day Volume of $15.41 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. VITE has a market cap of $30.63 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VITE has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,258,036 coins and its circulating supply is 500,686,925 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

