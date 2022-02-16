Vodafone Group (VOD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/9/2022 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 170 ($2.30) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/8/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/7/2022 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – Vodafone Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/2/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/2/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/2/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/2/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/31/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/31/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/28/2022 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/26/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/21/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/14/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2022 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 155 ($2.10) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/10/2022 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($2.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 138.66 ($1.88) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market capitalization of £37.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.32.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($47,090.66).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

