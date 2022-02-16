Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. BlackLine comprises about 5.8% of Voleon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Voleon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of BlackLine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 133.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.27.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.21. 8,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.78. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.31 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.