Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €62.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.56 ($71.09).

Several research firms have weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

ETR VNA opened at €47.35 ($53.81) on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

