Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €62.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.56 ($71.09).

Several research firms have weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

ETR VNA opened at €47.35 ($53.81) on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.