Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VNT opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vontier by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vontier by 1,613.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 172,068 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vontier by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

