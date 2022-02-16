Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of VNT opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.
About Vontier
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
