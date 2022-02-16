Vontier (VNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VNT opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

