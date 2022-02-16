Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
NYSE:VNO traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $44.83. 98,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after acquiring an additional 570,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.