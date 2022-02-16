Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:VNO traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $44.83. 98,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.21 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,564,000 after acquiring an additional 570,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

