Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,879. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.51. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $472.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

