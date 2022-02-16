Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $6.82 on Wednesday, reaching $318.40. 4,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,273. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.69.
In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.
