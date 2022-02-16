Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 756,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 5.6% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $46,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,814 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,805 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. 154,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,448. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

