Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after buying an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after buying an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,938,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,661,000 after purchasing an additional 603,200 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.89. 118,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,618. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

