Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 374 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 17,168 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $2,122,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,500,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,546. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.10.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

