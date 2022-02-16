Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.