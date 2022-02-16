Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 124.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 38.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.
NIO stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39.
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.