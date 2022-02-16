Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 627,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

AMCR stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

