Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,855 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atreides Management LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

