Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 868,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 44.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. StockNews.com upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

